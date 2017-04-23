Nike EYBL: Tre Jones learned ‘a lot’ from his NBA brother’s recruitment

HAMPTON, Va. – Tre Jones can vividly recall all of the details of his older brother Tyus’ storybook basketball run: Winning a state title in high school then winning Most Outstanding Player after leading Duke to its fifth national title in 2015 and now playing in his hometown for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He also remembers the stress that came with making his collegiate decision.

“That was a lot on him,” said Tre, who posted 16 points and eight assists in the Howard Pulley Panthers’ 75-64 win over The Family (Detroit) Sunday at the Nike EYBL. “I do remember that. I will definitely say seeing him go through that helped me learn from it. I’ll be able to apply what I learned in my situation.”

The biggest lesson?

Don’t let things linger.

“I think I’ll be making my decision at the end of the summer or the beginning of the fall at the latest,” Tre said. “Just seeing the stress that he went through was enough for me to say I want to get it over with as soon as possible.

“Most people don’t see that side of it because the reality is that it’s a blessing to even be in this situation, but it can be a lot.”

RELATED: Tre Jones might be nation’s top rebounding point guard

Tyus committed to Duke during the Early Signing Period in November back in 2013.

Tre’s current list of potential college suitors stands at six: Duke, Arizona, Minnesota, Baylor, Oregon and UCLA. Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski was front and center watching Jones play Sunday.

When asked if it’s enticing for him to follow in big bro’s footsteps at Duke, Tre said, “It’s a little hard not to follow that, I’ll be honest.”

“But, at the same time, it’s not that simple,” he continued. “I’ve got great options and I have to do what’s best for me. Whether that’s going to Duke or going to one of the other great schools on my list I just don’t know yet.”

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY