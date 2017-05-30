Nike EYBL, Under Armour Association finale takeaways

From on-court stars continuing to emerge to Hollywood stars showing up courtside for games there were tons of takeaways from this past weekend in Los Angeles where both the Under Armour Association and the Nike EYBL held their regular season finales.

Here are a few that stood out.

Nike Phamily got over the hump, Bagley continues to shine

Coming in to Nike EYBL Los Angeles, Nike Phamily (Ariz.) had yet to win its first league game, but the team responded by pulling off two wins in the final session, including an impressive 67-57 win over the top-seeded Howard Pulley Panthers (Minn.).

Naturally, Phamily’s big weekend was due in large part to Marvin Bagley III, the No. 1 overall player in the ESPN 60.

Bagley averaged 28 points and 15 rebounds over the four games and finished the regular season as the No. 2 overall scorer in the league.

This will sound odd to say, but the dismal season only strengthened Bagley’s standing as top dog in the 2018 class.

Nahziah Carter was easily the most popular player of the weekend

No, not just because he put up solid numbers and even managed a vicious dunk over the top player in the country at the Nike EYBL; Carter solidified his status as most popular because his uncle Sean Carter aka Jay Z showed up to support him.

Naturally, the hip hop mogul and businessman caused quite a stir when he sat courtside and even stuck around after the game to snap pics with Nahziah and his City Ricks (N.Y.) teammates.

Nahziah’s best game was a 22-point performance in a 63-60 win over Pro Skills (Texas), but his best play was easily the one in the clip below.

We’re guessing Uncle Jay was pretty proud of this one.

Aaron Wiggins continues to emerge

We tried to warn you guys more than a year ago, but it’s safe to assume that the 6-6 wing’s proverbial secret is officially out after finishing off the Under Armour Association’s regular season averaging 15.1 points per game for Team Charlotte (N.C.), while playing alongside another bona fide star in point guard Devon Dotson.

Easy to see why Maryland, Arizona, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and others are all applying the full-court recruiting press.

Expect Wiggins to add more big offers come July.

Florida Vipers are the team to beat

The Vipers capped off the Under Armour Association regular season going 4-0 in Los Angeles this past weekend. That was due in large part to the play of Silvio De Sousa, who finished the regular season as the UAA’s leading scorer averaging 20.5 points per game. He also added 8.2 rebounds per game.

Also, Darius Days has been on fire all summer draining 41 percent of his threes while averaging 17.8 points and eight rebounds per game.

That tandem will be even harder to stop come UAA Finals in July.

VIDEO | UAA III in L.A.: Highly-touted Darius Days (@Almighty_Doubl3) has also been lighting it up. Here he hits a long 3 Sunday. pic.twitter.com/gMjcQPbtsu — Pat Lammer (@PLamRecruiting) May 28, 2017

Bol Bol is a one-man block party

To classify Cal Supreme (Calif.) center Bol Bol as a “rim protector” would be putting it rather mildly; the 7-footer combines precision, length and timing on his blocks that are unrivalled by any player on any circuit.

His best defensive effort this past weekend at EYBL Los Angeles was a seven-block performance in a 93-79 win over Playaz Club (N.J.).

With Bol Bol patrolling the paint Cal Supreme finished 13-3 on the season and will undoubtedly be one of the most dangerous teams at Peach Jam in July.

