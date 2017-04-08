Nike Hoop Summit: Michael Porter Jr., Jarred Vanderbilt lead Team USA to win

That'll do it for the 2017 Nike #HoopSummit! @usabasketball takes down the World Team 98-87 pic.twitter.com/AOHw3UINJb — Nike Hoop Summit (@nikehoopsummit) April 8, 2017

Michael Porter Jr. followed up his MVP performance from the McDonald’s All America Game with 19 points as Team USA beat the World Team 98-87 on Friday night at the Nike Hoop Summit in Portland, Ore.

Porter, a Missouri commit and the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Player of the Year, was 5-for-11 from the field and 8-for-9 from the free throw line. He also added four rebounds.

Team USA has now won 14 of the 20 Hoop Summit games. The annual game pits top high school seniors against top international players 19 year old or younger.

Kentucky signee Jarred Vanderbilt also had 19 points and added seven rebounds. Michigan State signee Jaren Jackson Jr. had 13 points and nine rebounds.

The U.S. team had a 10-point lead at halftime, but the World cut the lead to 67-62 on a dunk by Iowa State signee Lindell Wigginton with 1:56 remaining in the third quarter. Wigginton finished with 11 points.

The Americans built back the lead before the World Team made another run in the fourth quarter, trimming the lead to 88-84 with 2:43 remaining. Team USA then went on a 10-0 run 98-84 in the final minute. Porter scored six of the 10 points.

The Americans opened a 10-point lead, 54-44, at halftime, capped by a layup by M.J. Walker with two seconds remaining. The teams were tied at 37-37, but Team USA went on a 9-0 run on two free throws by Jarred Vanderbilt, dunks by Vanderbilt and Collin Sexton and a three-pointer by Gary Trent Jr.

The World Team came out swinging early in the second quarter thanks to guard Kostja Mushidi, who had a team-high 11 points at halftime. He finished with a team-high 14. Kentucky signee Nick Richards had 13 points for the game for the World Team.

At halftime, Jackson had 11 points and six rebounds. Porter and Vanderbilt each had 10 points. Team USA Shot 44 percent in the first half.

In the opening quarter, Team USA used back-to-back steals to open a 21-14 lead thanks to a 7-0 run. The U.S. team forced five turnovers and lead 25-20 at the end of the quarter.

The U.S. team was shorthanded in the backcourt with Kentucky signee Quade Green sidelined with a concussion. Trevon Duval injured an ankle with 7:18 minutes remaining in the first quarter when he got tangled up playing defense. He did not play the rest of the half but returned in the second half.