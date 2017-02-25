Nike to honor athletes at Wisconsin High School Sports Awards

Do you know of local high school athletes who are committed to helping kids stay active?

Here’s your chance to give them a well-deserved pat on the back, a little recognition and maybe even a really cool trophy.

USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin is seeking prep athletes who have made it their mission to make sure kids in their communities have the opportunity to experience the benefits of physical activity and the advantages of participating in youth sports through the I Am Sport Award, presented by Nike.

The award will be handed out as part of the upcoming Wisconsin High School Sports Awards show, a red-carpet event that’s sponsored by Bellin Health and Festival Foods, supported by Mills Fleet Farm and Forefront Dermatology and presented by USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.

The show will take place May 12 at the Lambeau Field Atrium in Green Bay and feature Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews as the special guest. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s Brett Christopherson and Ricardo Arguello will host.

The Atrium is scheduled to open at 7 p.m., with the awards show set to begin at 8 p.m.

Student-athletes, parents, coaches, school officials and local organizations are invited to submit online nominations right now for the I Am Sport Award, presented by Nike. Nominations can be made at sportsawards.wisconsinmedia.com and are to include an uploaded photo and an explanation of why that athlete should win. Scroll down until you see the nomination link along the right side of the page.

The nomination period ends March 7, and voting begins March 8. The three athletes with the most votes will be invited to attend the May 12 awards show, and the winner will be announced and saluted during the proceedings.

The Wisconsin High School Sports Awards show will recognize athletes, coaches and teams from high schools in the Appleton, Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Manitowoc, Marshfield, Oshkosh, Sheboygan, Stevens Point, Wausau and Wisconsin Rapids markets for their achievements during the 2016-17 school year.

Nominated fall athletes should have been notified by their coach or athletic director and given instruction on how to RSVP. Winter and spring nominees will be announced once they’ve been determined.

Event details, which includes the list of our fall nominees and RSVP information, can be found at sportsawards.wisconsinmedia.com. Tickets can also be purchased at that site.

Brett Christopherson: 920-993-7117, or bchristopherson@gannett.com; on Twitter @PCBrettC. Use the hashtag #hsswi to follow the latest news on high school sports and the Wisconsin High School Sports Awards show.