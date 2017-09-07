Nikko Remigio of No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) named Super 25 Top Star

No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) got a huge win last weekend over Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), snapping the Gaels’ 55-game winning streak.

A big part of that win was Nikko Remigio, and the wide receiver was voted the Super 25 Top Star for games played Aug. 31-Sept. 2 for his efforts.

Remigio finished with 113 yards on six receptions, including two touchdowns in the Monarchs’ 35-21 win.

Remigio has committed to play next season at Cal. He won the fan vote by a narrow margin over Trinity (Louisville) wide receiver Rondale Moore, who had 22 catches for 304 yards and three touchdown in a Shamrocks victory.

