Nikko Remigio of No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) named Super 25 Top Star

No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) got a huge win last weekend over Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), snapping the Gaels’ 55-game winning streak.
A big part of that win was Nikko Remigio, and the wide receiver was voted the Super 25 Top Star for games played Aug. 31-Sept. 2 for his efforts.
Remigio finished with 113 yards on six receptions, including two touchdowns in the Monarchs’ 35-21 win.
Remigio has committed to play next season at Cal. He won the fan vote by a narrow margin over Trinity (Louisville) wide receiver Rondale Moore, who had 22 catches for 304 yards and three touchdown in a Shamrocks victory.
Remigio is the second of the weekly winners and will be part of voting for Super 25 Top Star of the Season in December. Players are only eligible to be named the weekly Top Star once during the season.