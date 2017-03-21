Nine players invited to Under Armour All-America Game for baseball

Jarred Kelenic, who was Team MVP for the U18 United States baseball team that won the Pan-American Games in Mexico last fall, was among the first nine players invited to the Under Armour All-America Game.

The game is July 29 at Wrigley Field and will be broadcast on the MLB Network.

Kelenic is a Louisville signee but could be picked high in the first round of the MLB Draft in June.

Kenosha Indian Trail shortstop Gavin Lux became the first Wisconsin high-schooler taken in the first round of the MLB Draft since 1979 this past season when the Dodgers selected him No. 20 overall. Kelenic has the opportunity to be perhaps the highest Wisconsin high-school player ever chosen.

“We have our college scholarship, so now we’re just trying to get our stock up for the draft,” Kelenic said. “If we’re fortunate to get picked high enough to sign; that’s a bonus. But it’s college first, college is the A plan and pro ball is the Plan B.

“Right now, I’m just trying to get better in all phases of the game. I definitely think it’s quite an accomplishment for Gavin (Lux); he’s a great player, great person. If I’m fortunate enough to get picked as high or higher, whatever the case may be, it’s going to be a blessing. If I keep getting better, I guess we’ll just see what happens.”

Here are the nine players announced:

Triston Casas— IF, 6-4, 240 – American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)

Mason Denaburg— RHP, 6-3, 195 – Merritt Island (Fla.)

Nolan Gorman— IF, 6-1, 210 – Sandra Day O’Connor (Glendale, Ariz.)

Joe Gray— OF, 6-2, 195 – Hattiesburg (Miss.)

Jordan Groshans—IF, 6-4, 188 – Magnolia (Texas)

Jarred Kelenic— OF, 6-0, 190 – Waukesha West (Wisc.)

Matthew Liberatore— LHP, 6-4, 200 – Mountain Ridge (Peoria, Ariz.)

Noah Naylor— C, 6-0, 195 – St. Joan of Arc (Mississauga, Ontario)

Cole Wilcox— RHP, 6-5, 225 – Heritage (Chickamauga, Ga.)

Contributing: JR Radcliffe, Wassau Now