Nixa avenges loss with district title win over Republic

They received no love on Valentine’s Day, but Nixa served some cold revenge on Republic.

Nixa beat Republic 52-48 Friday night to capture the Class 5 District 12 boys basketball championship and advance to the sectional playoffs. The win avenges a 58-57 double-overtime loss the Eagles suffered at Republic’s hands on Feb. 14.

Senior Christian Bundy led the Eagles (25-3) with 18 points and said a rematch had been on his team’s mind since the ill-fated game on Feb. 14.

“We had been looking forward to it since we lost to (Republic). We knew we were going to be playing them in the district championship,” Bundy said.

Bundy scored 10 of his points in the paint and displayed a sort of aggression Nixa’s coaching staff had asked of him for weeks.

“They’re always telling me to just go through them, just go through them, stop trying to go around them. They’re always saying I have too much finesse because I’m too nice,” Bundy said.

Nixa coach Jay Osborne liked what he saw from his polite 6-foot-6 big man.

“(Bundy) played like a man tonight, he grew up tonight. He was physical, but he was smart about it,” Osborne said. “His energy level was great tonight, his footwork was good tonight, and he finished shots.”

After the Valentine’s Day heartbreak, Osborne asked his team to play with an edge.

“Some of them are just too nice, they’re nice kids. I don’t mean that in a bad way, they’re just really nice kids,” Osborne said.

Nixa now holds 18 boys basketball district titles. Osborne, a Hall-of-Famer with more than 500 career victories, showed a bit of emotion after the win. In spite of all his teams have accomplished through the years, Osborne said a new district title is just as special as the previous 17.

“I really like this group. They’ve come together, they play unselfish and they like each other,” Osborne said. “To watch a team come together and watch a group of kids work the way they do and dedicate themselves to playing for their school and community really just means a lot.”

Nixa also got a boost from junior Nathan Elmer, who scored 14 points and connected on four 3-pointers.

“It feels great to get (Republic) back and win districts, but we just got to keep on winning. We’ve got to move on to Kickapoo and keep moving on — bigger goals in mind,” Elmer said.

Nixa meets Kickapoo (23-4) in the sectional round of the playoffs Wednesday, March 8 at 6 p.m. at the O’Reilly Family Event Center in Springfield.

“They’re an outstanding team. They’ve got outstanding players and we’ll give it our best shot,” Osborne said of Kickapoo. “We’re going to have to play really well to beat them because of how good they are.”

Republic finished the season 22-6, with three of its losses in the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions. The Tigers won the 52nd Republic Invitational and the Blue Division championship of the 2016 Greenwood Blue and Gold Tournament.

Senior guard Treydon Rackley led all scorers in his final high school basketball game with 19 points. Republic has five other seniors on its roster in Mitchell Coiner, Ty Stevens, Devon Ward, Cameron Doke and Caleb Singley, who tipped in the game-winning basket at the buzzer in the 58-57 double overtime win at Nixa on Feb. 14.

Republic coach Trevyor Fisher concluded his fifth season at Republic Friday night in Nixa. He said his class of six seniors improved steadily as their careers wore on.

“These guys weren’t the team to beat in the area and they kept battling. What they were able to accomplish, especially the last two years, says a lot about them,” Fisher said.

Fisher is also proud of the way Republic’s group of six took on all challenges.

“They didn’t back down from anybody. Whether it was Tournament of Champions, the Nixas, the Kickapoos, everyone in this area. They believed that they could win. I think they hung their hat on the defensive end, and they battled all the way to the last buzzer,” Fisher said.

Boys basketball Class 5 District 12 championship

Nixa 52, Republic 48

At Nixa

Nixa 8-17-12-15—52

Republic 12-14-9-13—48

Individual scoring

Nixa—Christian Bundy 18, Nathan Elmer 14, Braeden Combs 6, Seth Viebrock 6, Evan Bergmann 4, Austin Bracker 4

Republic—Treydon Rackley 19, Ty Stevens 8, Mitchell Coiner 5, Caleb Singley 5, Cameron Doke 5, Devon Ward 3, Broc Smith 3.