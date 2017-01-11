No. 1 Blair Academy (N.J.) remains atop Super 25 wrestling rankings with Geary title

Blair Academy (Blairstown, N.J.) retained the No. 1 spot in the USA TODAY Sports/National High School Coaches Association Super 25 wrestling rankings, adding another team championship to its 2016-17 resume.

The Bucs, who have already won Ohio’s Ironman and Delaware’s Beast of the East, captured the team championship at the Geary Invitational in Oklahoma. The event featured Oklahoma powers No. 13 Tuttle, No. 19 Charles Page (Sand Springs) and No. 22 Choctaw.

Blair finished the tournament with 171 points to runner-up Tuttle’s 131. The Bucs had five individual champs.

Blair faces No. 9 Wyoming Seminary (Kingston, Pa.) in a highly anticipated dual meet in northeast Pennsylvania.

No. 2 Buchanan (Clovis, Calif.) continues to prove itself very worthy of its lofty ranking. The Bears captured the Doc Buchanan Invitational, which featured No. 5 Clovis (Calif.), No. 20 Pueblo County (Pueblo, Colo.) and No. 22 Pomona (Arvada, Colo).

Buchanan won the team title with 216 points and four individual champs. Clovis finished runner-up with 174 points and two champs. Pueblo finished third with 117 team points and two champs. On Jan. 26, Buchanan and Clovis will square off in its annual dual match clash.

St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio), Lake Highland Prep (Orlando) and Clovis round out the Top 5.

Three new teams enter this week’s Super 25 — Montini Catholic (Lombard, Ill.) at No. 23, Brownsburg (Ind.) at No. 24 and Chicago’s Mt. Carmel at No. 25.

Looking ahead on the high school wrestling schedule, circle Jan. 22 for the Who’s #1 Duals at the Palestra at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. The tournament will feature No. 1 Blair, Lake Highland Prep (Orlando. Fla.), No. 7 Bethlehem Catholic (Bethlehem, Pa.), No. 8 Malvern Prep (Malvern, Pa.) and No. 10 Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.).