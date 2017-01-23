No. 1 Blair Academy wrestling shows dominance at Who's No. 1 duals

Blair Academy (Blairstown, N.J.) won 46 of 56 bouts and outscored its four foes by a combined score of 189-37 to repeat as champion of the Who’s No. 1 Duals on Sunday in Easton, Pa.

Blair is ranked No. 1 in the USA TODAY Sports/National High School Coaches Association Super 25 despite a recent dual loss to Wyoming Seminary (Kingston, Pa.).

In winning the Who’s 1 event, Blair beat three ranked teams: No. 8 Malvern Prep (Malvern, Pa.), No. 10 Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) and then No. 4 Lake Highland Prep (Orlando) by a 40-18 score in the final. Blair also beat St. Augustine (Richland, N.J.).

Blair beat Malvern 42-8, downed St. Augustine 55-9 and topped Bergen Catholic 46-9.

Blair has eight nationally ranked wrestlers on its roster. Ohio State-bound Chase Singletary won his bouts 15-0 and 4-0 and then twice by forfeit at 220. Singletary is an American Family Insurance ALL-USA Midseason Wrestler of the Year candidate.