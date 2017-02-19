No. 1 Carmel, No. 3 Zionsville set stage for boys state swim duel

Carmel’s top-ranked Greyhounds showed Saturday how difficult it will be to block them from a third straight state championship in boys swimming and diving.

Carmel set records at Noblesville in eight of 11 swimming events to win a ninth consecutive sectional. Carmel scored 535 points to 399 for No. 22 Westfield.

Winners in each sectional event, plus those meeting time standards, advanced to next weekend’s 80th state meet at the Natatorium at IUPUI.

Foremost among Carmel’s champions was U.S. national team swimmer Drew Kibler, a junior whose record times were 44.90 seconds and 1:38.49 in the 100- and 200-yard freestyles. Teammate Andrew Couchon was second in the 100 in 46.05 after setting a sectional record of 21.18 in the 50 freestyle.

Also setting two sectional records was Carmel freshman Wyatt Davis in the 500 freestyle (4:31.48) and 100 backstroke (50.27). Stefano Batista swam a record 56.35 in the 100 breaststroke, and the Greyhounds added records in the 200 freestyle and 200 medley relays.

Other sectionals

>> At Zionsville: No. 3 Zionsville won a 10th consecutive sectional, setting six records and winning 10 of 11 swims. The Eagles scored 529.5 points to 370 for runner-up Harrison. Zionsville senior Tyler Harmon set sectional marks of 1:41.27 in the 200 freestyle and 50.83 in the 100 backstroke. Jack Franzman, a junior, repeated in the 50 and 100 freestyles with times of 20.84 and 46.13. Andrew Schuler won the 200 individual medley in 1:53.03 and set a record of 49.77 in the 100 butterfly.

>> At Hamilton Southeastern: Although No. 5 Fishers won eight of 12 events, No. 19 HSE used depth to overtake its rival 506-495.5. Fishers ended HSE’s 23-year sectional streak last year, won the Hoosier Crossroads Conference by 126 points and beat HSE 134-46 in a dual meet this year. The Royals’ only individual champion was Zack Teffeteller, 47.74 in the 100 freestyle. Double winners were Fishers’ Kyle Haflich in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke, and Pendleton Heights’ Landis Hollingsworth in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly.

>> At Franklin: Sophomores Jacob Destrampe and Griffin Edwards won two events each, leading No. 8 Franklin to a fifth straight sectional title by a 465-321.5 margin over Center Grove. Destrampe won the 200 and 500 freestyles in 1:40.30 and 4:40.16. Edwards’ times were 1:54.16 in the 200 IM and 52.49 in the 100 backstroke. Perry Meridian senior Noah Coomler won the 50 and 100 freestyles in 21.15 and 46.93.

>> At New Palestine: Four swimmers won two events each for No. 10 Greenfield-Central in a seventh straight sectional title. Christopher Joven set sectional records of 21.18 and 46.82 in the 50 and 100 freestyles. Other double winners were freshman Samuel Jennings in the 200 and 500 free, Zachary Cook in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke, and Ethan Kile in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke.

>> At Lawrence North: No.14 North Central won a 13th consecutive sectional, beating Lawrence North 498-323. North Central junior Caleb Parker won the 50 and 100 freestyles in 21.43 and 47.33. Warren Central’s Ethan Park doubled in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke.

>> At Terre Haute South: Avon’s Elliot Cooper and Hayden Czerwonky won two events each to help the Orioles to a sixth straight sectional title over No. 20 Plainfield, 451-335. Cooper, a sophomore, had times of 1:44.51 in the 200 freestyle and 51.32 in the 100 butterfly. Czerwonky took the 200 IM and 100 backstroke. For Plainfield, sophomore Max Wiser won the 50 free in 21.28 and freshman Jackson Vanwanzeele the 500 free in 4:43.40.

>> At Brownsburg: The host Bulldogs won their fourth in a row, winning seven events and topping runner-up Pike 532-318. Brownsburg’s double winners were Riley Koester in the 200 and 500 freestyles, and Kevin Gast in the 200 IM and 100 butterfly.

Call IndyStar reporter David Woods at (317) 444-6195. Follow him on Twitter: @DavidWoods007.