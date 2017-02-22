No. 1 Cascade concludes domination of the Oregon West

TURNER The numbers the Cougars are racking up are impressive.

With Tuesdays’ 53-37 win against North Marion in the finale of the Oregon West Conference season, Cascade High School’s girls basketball team won its third consecutive league championship, won their 31st consecutive league game, continued their 19-0 perfect run in the season.

The Cougars are also ranked No. 1 in the Class 4A coaches poll, and have the coveted No. 1 spot in the OSAA power rankings, which will determine where the team lands in the bracket for the Class 4A state playoffs, which takes place March 4.

Yet every time Cascade coach Mark Stevens raises his left hand with five fingers outstretched, every player on the court has their current run put in perspective.

Those five digits represent how many points the Cougars lost to Sutherlin in last year’s 4A state championship game.

“It definitely means something, yet any team is beatable on any given night,” said junior Halle Wright, who scored 27 points and had 19 rebounds.

“So therefore we have to stay humble and keep towards working towards our goal. Even though we’re No. 1 and undefeated and everything. Upsets happen. I mean I’ve seen the No. 1 team get beat.”