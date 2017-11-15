No. 1 LB Palaie Gaoteote honors dad by receiving Army All-American Bowl jersey

Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) linebacker Palaie Gaoteote is one of the most feared men in the middle in high school football, cracking pads and taking names on a weekly basis for the Gaels.

But Wednesday when the Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour Presented by American Family Insurance dropped by his school to present them him his honorary jersey, Gaoteote was all smiles.

The U.S Army All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 6 at the Alamodome in San Antonio and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.

“This is the best feeling, getting this jersey,” said Gaoteote, a Southern Cal commit. “It’s always been a dream of mine to play in this game because my dad is a military man. It’s a cool way to honor him.”

Gaoteote is ranked No. 10 among linebackers and No. 10 overall in the 247 Sports Composite.

“This one really means a lot to me,” Gaoteote said. “It’s the accomplishment of a goal so that’s always fun.”

