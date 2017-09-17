No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.), Amon-Ra St. Brown blast N.J. power Bergen Catholic

Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) was the clear-cut No. 1 team in the nation entering Saturday’s matchup with Bergen (N.J.) Catholic.

That’s even more clear now.

The Monarchs welcomed wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown back into the fold in a big way, winning 62-14.

MORE: How the Super 25 fared

In his first action of the season since recovering from a finger injury, St. Brown caught nine passes for 147 yards and three scores—all in the first half.

“I was ready,” St. Brown told the Orange County Register. “I felt pretty good. I’ve been practicing the last two weeks. … Last year, we were on little roll. Me and JT had a pretty good connection. To finally get that back felt pretty good.”

Mater Dei QB J.T. Daniels finished 19-for-25 for 299 yards and five TDs.

Bergen Catholic coach Nunzio Campanile was mighty impressed with the Monarchs.

“Better than advertised,” Campanile told NJ.com. “I’ve coached against some really good teams and I think that was the best team I have ever coached against. They were very complete. Very physical on defense. They dominated at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. I thought we played hard, and I think we’ve got a really good team… just not as good as those guys.”