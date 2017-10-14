No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) rolls on, takes down No. 15 St. John Bosco

Friday night’s battle between No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) and No. 15 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) was like a good, old-fashioned heavyweight fight with the two national powers going toe-to-toe for 48 minutes before the top-ranked Monarchs left the field with a 31-21 victory before a nearly packed house at El Camino College in Torrance, California.

Mater Dei (7-0, 2-0 Trinity League) raced at to an early 14-0 lead on two Amon-Ra St. Brown touchdowns. The first score was a 12-yard pass from USC recruit J.T. Daniels, his 23rd touchdown pass of the season. The second came on a 55-yard punt return, which is the same thing the 5-star St. Brown did in last years 26-21 regular season win over the Braves.

However, Bosco (5-2, 1-1 Trinity League) didn’t fold with sophomore quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei making his first varsity start. Uiagalelei connected with Josh Delgado for an 85-yard catch and carry that cut the lead to 14-7.

Daniels and St. Brown brought the Monarchs right back on the next drive of the game. After a long pass between the two got the ball deep in Brave territory, Shakobe Harper found the end zone of a 4th and inches to make it 21-7.

But, once again, St. John Bosco super soph Uiagalelei used his arm to keep the Braves within striking distance. He hooked-up with Colby Bowman for 73 yards to cut the Mater Dei lead to 21-14.

On the very next series, Daniels and St. Brown went to work again with the two connecting for their second score of the night that once again gave the Monarchs a two touchdown lead.

Bosco was able to close the lead to 28-21 at halftime on sophomore running back Keith Savage’s TD run, but that was as close as the Braves would get.

Both defenses played extremely well in the second half with Mater Dei scoring the only points on a field goal.

After the game, Mater Dei head coach Bruce Rollinson called it a “hard-fought win.”

The 31 points is the lowest point total in a game for Mater Dei, which came in averaging over 48 per contest.