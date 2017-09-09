No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) runs roughshod over La Mirada in 42-0 rout

If ever there was a game that was over before it kicked off, it was this one.

Mater Dei entered as the No. 1 team in the USA TODAY Super 25, fresh off a victory against back-to-back-to-back national champions Bishop Gorman (Nev.). The Monarchs are arguably the most dangerous offensive team in recent memory, with junior quarterback J.T. Daniels carving up opposing defenses like a Thanksgiving turkey week-after-week.

To put the depth of Mater Dei’s talent in perspective, the Monarchs have roughly as many Division I FBS recruits as Montana, Idaho, North and South Dakota … combined.

That’s not quite the case for La Mirada, which entered its face off with the Monarchs 0-2 having been outscored 57-7 through two weeks. It could not have realistically hoped for improvement against the nation’s best team, and it didn’t get any in a 42-0 loss.

As a result, the statistics were as one-sided as you might anticipate. Mater Dei finished the first half with a 42-0 lead, with Daniels finishing the first two quarters 13-of-15 for 248 yards and three touchdowns. Receiver Nikko Remigio finished the half with six receptions for 152 yards and three touchdowns, all contributing to Mater Dei’s advantage in total yards: 367-2.

In fact, the only good news for La Mirada was that the second half was played with a running clock, which put the Matadores out of their misery more quickly. With a 42-point lead and the game seemingly in the bag, Mater Dei also took Daniels and many of the other starters out of the game, giving them so extra rest.

The victory ensures Mater Dei spends another week in the top spot of USA TODAY’s Super 25 rankings. The way the Monarchs are playing, it will truly take something to knock them off that perch.