No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) shows no letup, throttles Long Beach Poly in CIF quarters

Friday night presented a dream matchup in the California Southern Section playoff bracket. On one side, you had Long Beach Poly, the perennially potent program that has remained among the state’s best thanks in large part to the QB/WR battery of Florida-bound Matt Corral to five-star comrade Jalen Hall.

On the other side, of course, you had the nation’s No. 1 team in Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.). The Monarchs are quarterbacked by junior JT Daniels, perhaps the best signal caller in the Class of 2019 who has already committed to USC.

As has been the case all year, the advantage went to Mater Dei in a convincing 55-13 decision. The Monarchs improved to 12-0 with the victory, the second straight playoff game they have won by 42 points.

A nifty Corral-to-Hall TD before halftime cut the Jackrabbits’ deficit to 27-13.

At the half: JT Daniels 207 yards, 2 TDs; Matt Corral 102 yards, 1 TD @ocvarsity — Dan Albano (@ocvarsityguy) November 18, 2017

After the break, however, it was all Mater Dei as the hosts rattled off 28 straight points to clinch the victory. Daniels threw for another TD to Amon-Ra St. Brown and ran for another to help the Monarchs keep their perfect season.

Up next, Mater Dei faces Mission Viejo in the CIF Southern Section Div. 1 semifinals next Friday night.