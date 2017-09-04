No. 1 Mater Dei passes test, St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) breaks into Super 25 rankings

Bishop Gorman dropped from No. 3 to No. 7 in the Super 25 high school football rankings after No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) ended the Gaels’ winning streak at 55 games, winning 35-21 on Friday.

Mater Dei was led by wide receiver Nikko Remigio with six catches for 113 yards and two touchdowns and defensive tackle Nathan Logoleo with two sacks. Running back Shakobe Harper ran for two touchdowns.

No. 24 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) is the only new team in the rankings. Linebacker Shane Lee returned a fumble 73 yards for a touchdown in a 29-8 defeat of Bishop Sullivan (Virginia Beach) on Friday. The Panthers (2-0) will be immediately tested, however, because they play Friday at No. 2 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.).

There were a few Super 25 shake-ups. Previous No. 6 Lake Travis (Austin) fell out of the rankings with a 65-45 loss to Judson (Converse, Texas).

Allen (Texas) was the week’s biggest gainer, climbing to No. 4 from No. 13. Quarterback Grant Tisdale ran for a touchdown and threw a touchdown pass in a 23-8 defeat of Cedar Hill.

The next biggest climber was St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.), which climbed six spots to No. 14 after it defeated Deerfield Beach, Fla., 44-21. Linebacker Evan Stewart returned two interceptions for touchdowns. The Green Knights play at new No. 20 St. John’s College High (Washington, D.C.) on Saturday.