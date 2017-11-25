No. 1 Mater Dei rides big second quarter to dominant CIF section semifinal victory against No. 22 Mission Viejo

There were questions whether Super 25 top-ranked Mater Dei could possibly dominate another ranked team as much as they have every other team in their path. Those doubts were dispelled early on Friday night.

Riding a 21-0 edge in the second quarter, the Monarchs cruised past Super 25 No. 22 Mission Viejo, 49-21, leaving little doubt that they are the nation’s most dominant team, regardless of what happens from here in.

Mater Dei sophomore running back Chris Street rushed for a pair of first half touchdowns, top junior quarterback prospect and USC commit J.T. Daniels passed for a pair of scores and ran for another and the Monarchs transformed a tight, 14-7 game at the end of the first quarter into a white wash.

Mater Dei led 35-7 at the half, and while Mission Viejo scored single touchdowns in both the third and fourth quarter, they bracketed a pair of touchdowns for the Monarchs, who never relinquished a 21-point edge after the second quarter.

For Mater Dei, the victory served as one of the team’s sternest remaining tests en route to a perfect season and prospective Super 25 national title. There’s obviously still a ways to go — the Monarchs will have to win a sectional title and a subsequent bowl game — but the team’s dominance on Friday certainly gives the impression that they aren’t likely to be stopped … at least not when Street and Daniels are performing the way both did a day after Thanksgiving.