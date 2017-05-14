No. 1 McDonogh girls lacrosse finishes perfect season, win streak runs to 177

The streak continues.

The McDonogh (Owings Mills, Md.) girls lacrosse team won its ninth consecutive Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference championship and finished its eighth consecutive undefeated season with a 12-9 victory Saturday night against Notre Dame Prep (Towson).

The victory means McDonogh — ranked No. 1 in the Super 25 all season — has won an amazing 177 consecutive games.

Final: McDonogh 12, Notre Dame Prep 9. The Eagles have now won 9 straight @IAAMconnected championships and their win streak is at 177. pic.twitter.com/JDy4uTNowF — Tom Peace (@TPeace19) May 14, 2017

The teams met in the regular season with McDonogh winning 9-4 in one of its closer games of the year. Saturday, Notre Dame Prep had taken the lead at one point but McDonough countered with four consecutive goals to take a 7-3 edge with 19:44 left in the game. McDonogh never trailed again.

“We have been so good for so long,” McDonogh coach Chris Robinson told The Baltimore Sun. “We push the envelop in women’s lacrosse on the high school level and I think we got the team to a certain level where we’ve accelarated the game and teams like NDP or Glenelg Country or some of these other schools are doing the same, so when we faced NPD tonight — and they had 31 Division I athletes on that team — to beat a team like that is an amazing celebratory thing for our kids.

“Everybody just thinks we’re a machine or whatever, but we’re humans and that NDP team is as talented as any high school team I’ve ever seen and they’re pushing the envelope of women’s lacrosse also.”