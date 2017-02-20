No. 1 Nathan Hale survives scare, Tulsa Union, Greensboro (N.C.) Day make way into Super 25 boys basketball rankings

Top-ranked Nathan Hale, playing Rainier Beach (Seattle) for the second time this season, barely kept its unbeaten record intact on Saturday as Michael Porter Jr. had 44 points in an 88-84 win in the Class 3A SeaKing District championship.

Porter also had 34 points in a 62-52 defeat of West Seattle (Seattle) in the district semifinal and 37 points in an 85-39 defeat of Eastside Catholic (Seattle).

Union (Tulsa), after a one-week hiatus, dropped back into the Super 25 boys basketball rankings at No. 19. The Redskins improved to 23-0 as Ethan Chargois had 29 points in an 80-61 defeat of Owasso to end the regular season.

Greensboro Day (Greensboro, N.C.) is in the rankings at No. 23. The Bengals improved to 31-3 as J.P. Moorman and Jordan Perkins each had 13 points in a 61-50 defeat of High Point Christian (High Point) in state independent 3A quarterfinal.

Two teams fell out after losses: No. 19 Bolingbrook, Ill., and No. 20 Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.).