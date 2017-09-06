No. 1 overall prospect Justin Fields humbled after receiving UA All-America jersey

Just last year, Harrison (Kennesaw, Ga.) quarterback Justin Fields was an unranked prospect wondering if his first offer would ever come.

Now he’s the consensus No. 1 high school football prospect in the country mulling over offers from Alabama Georgia, Florida, Auburn, LSU and Florida State.

“It’s been fun,” Fields said. “It’s an honor.”

On Wednesday, Fields notched another honor under his belt when the Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance came to his school and presented him his honorary jersey for the Under Armour All-America Game, which is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

“It’s such an honor,” Fields said of receiving his jersey. “Just to be thought of as one of the best players in the country feels great. I always wanted to play in this game.”

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the game, which has produced 160 alumni who have been selected in the NFL Draft.

“To be associated with all of the past NFL greats that have played in this game is very humbling,” Fields said.

Last season, Fields threw for 2,248 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also ran for more than 1,000 yards and 13 touchdowns.

After a productive summer at camps, including The Opening, Fields took over the top spot in the ESPN 300 in July. Former USC great Matt Barkley is the only other quarterback to ever claim the No. 1 spot in ESPN’s rankings.

Fields conceded that the work will only be harder now.

“It’s gonna be tougher to stay No. 1,” Fields said. “All of the guys behind you are working just as hard as you are. I just have to keep working and improving every day. I approach football like I’m still an unranked prospect. I only focus on getting better.”

He’s got the same goal for his team, which has opened the season 1-2.

“We played two really good teams and I know coach set those games up to get us prepared for the region,” Fields said. “We’re a young team, but I feel like we can go undefeated in the region if we just stop making mistakes and get everyone on the same page. We’re open this week so that’s what we’re working on. I think we’re gonna be fine. I’m gonna enjoy this honor right now, but this afternoon it’s back to work for me.”

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY