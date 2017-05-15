No. 1 PG Trevon Duval picks Duke, confident the Blue Devils can win it all

Last week Duke missed on five-star wing Kevin Knox, but Monday morning they got an amazing silver lining when No. 1 point guard Trevon Duval announced that he’d be at the controls next season.

Duval, who played at IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) this season, picked the Blue Devils over Seton Hall, Arizona, Kansas and Baylor.

“I chose Duke because I think it’s the best fit for me,” Duval told USA Today. “I think I can accomplish all of my dreams and aspirations there.”

This past season, Duval averaged 16.2 points and 7.7 assists for the Ascenders, who finished ranked No. 11 in the USA Today Super 25.

He said, while there were many other factors that contributed to his decision to head to Durham, N.C., one of the keys was seeing the success of NBA star point guard Kyrie Irving, who played at Duke in 2010-11.

“It shows me that I can go there and play my style,” said Duval, who is ranked No. 5 overall in the ESPN 100. “I’ve seen it happen already with Kyrie.”

He’s also seen the Blue Devils win a national title, most recently in 2015 when another NBA point guard, Tyus Jones, won Most Outstanding Player in the win over Wisconsin.

Duval said he’s confident that next year’s team can accomplish the same feat.

“We can win it all,” Duval said. “We just need all of our pieces to come together and buy in to Coach K and his plan.”

Duval is Duke sixth commitment from the 2017 class joining Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.) wing Jordan Tucker, Norcross (Norcross, Ga.) point guard Jordan Goldwire, Pace Academy (Atlanta) forward Wendell Carter Jr., Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. and Milton (Alpharetta, Ga.) shooting guard Alex O’Connell.

