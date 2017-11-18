No. 1 QB recruit Trevor Lawrence's career ends with shocking final minute, second round loss

Entering the playoffs, Cartersville (Ga.) was one of the biggest juggernauts nationwide. The Hurricanes hadn’t loss in more than two years, entered the AAAA state playoffs as back-to-back state champions and prohibitive favorites to three-peat. And Cartersville features the nation’s No. 2 overall and No. 1 pro-style quarterback recruit, Trevor Lawrence.

TOUCHDOWN Blessed Trinity with 12 seconds left! 20-17 late!! pic.twitter.com/vpIAwnvxgk — Rusty Mansell (@Mansell247) November 18, 2017

So what would happen in the 2017 playoffs? After cruising through the first round with a 48-21 victory against Pickens, the Hurricanes were upset by Blessed Trinity, 21-17.

The loss came thanks to a Blessed Trinity touchdown pass with just 12 seconds remaining in the game and ends Lawrence’s high school career far earlier than imagined.

Trevor Lawrence record-breaking high school run ends in playoffs: https://t.co/SXwjQ2tBTe pic.twitter.com/Eb1xnw6TQg — The TigerNet (@clemsonfootball) November 18, 2017

You can see Blessed Trinity’s game-winning pass above. As for Lawrence, he didn’t wait long to weigh in on the shifting location of his future; barring a major change, his next football game will be played in a Clemson uniform.