No. 1 QB recruit Trevor Lawrence's career ends with shocking final minute, second round loss

Trevor Lawrence reflects as his season comes to an end (Photo: @clemsonfootball/Twitter) Photo: @clemsonfootball/Twitter

Entering the playoffs, Cartersville (Ga.) was one of the biggest juggernauts nationwide. The Hurricanes hadn’t loss in more than two years, entered the AAAA state playoffs as back-to-back state champions and prohibitive favorites to three-peat. And Cartersville features the nation’s No. 2 overall and No. 1 pro-style quarterback recruit, Trevor Lawrence.

So what would happen in the 2017 playoffs? After cruising through the first round with a 48-21 victory against Pickens, the Hurricanes were upset by Blessed Trinity, 21-17.

The loss came thanks to a Blessed Trinity touchdown pass with just 12 seconds remaining in the game and ends Lawrence’s high school career far earlier than imagined.

You can see Blessed Trinity’s game-winning pass above. As for Lawrence, he didn’t wait long to weigh in on the shifting location of his future; barring a major change, his next football game will be played in a Clemson uniform.

