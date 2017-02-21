No. 1 Regals, still undefeated, lock in their state ticket

TIPTON, Ia. — Night after night, teams lined up and took their best swings, salivating at the chance to knock off the top dog. Regina knew it’d be that way. After all, that’s how life goes at No. 1.

But the Regals never ran from any expectations or pressure. What pressure? Take a peek at any Regal practice or postgame celebration and all you’ll uncover is a loose and relaxed group, soaking in the moment.

“I don’t think they even felt it,” Regina coach Jeff Wallace said. “They’re high school kids. I think they just wanted to play and have fun.”

So far, so good.

Backed by a balanced scoring effort and one momentum-crushing half-court shot, the Regals pushed past Bellevue, 69-57, in Monday’s Class 2A regional final at Tipton, marking Regina’s third consecutive state tournament trip and fourth in five years. Wallace’s squad will open in Des Moines against Logan-Magnolia at 5 p.m next Monday.

“I think the target actually really helps us,” senior forward Sarah Lehman said. “It motivates us. We just work really hard as a team, and we’ve had this on our minds since day one.

“So it’s really nice to get back there.”

Although the Regals (25-0) have rarely been tested this season, Bellevue was one of the few teams able to at least hang with 2A’s pace-setter. The Comets took just a 63-50 loss to Regina on Jan. 3 and had Monday’s contest whittled down to a two-point deficit as the third quarter wound down.

But sophomore forward and Tipton transfer Alex Wiese — one of Regina’s most crucial additions this seasons — connected in the lane, and Lehman followed with a half-court heave that banked in to beat the third-quarter buzzer.

From there, the Regals ballooned its 57-50 advantage back to double digits, at 61-50, early in the fourth and rolled from there.

“I just didn’t think it was going to go in,” Lehman said. “And then when it did and everyone freaked out, it was awesome.”

A similar burst at the first half’s end supplied the Regals with a little separation. After Bellevue knotted things, 29-29, late in the second quarter, Regina ripped off a 13-5 run that featured eight points in the final 30 seconds of the half.

Much of that early production arrived from junior Mary Crompton, who poured in 17 first-half points and seemingly swished everything she arched up.

“Confidence comes from practice,” said Crompton, who’s trending toward a Division I future. “I’ve been practicing a lot — especially with state coming up — just really getting my shot good coming into these games. So I have a lot of confidence.”

The Regals do too. They’ll head to Des Moines hunting for more.

“This was our expectation coming into the season — to get there,” Wallace said. “But we had to do it one day at a time. We had to win the day, and we just talked about that with the kids all the time — just staying focused on the task at hand, not looking ahead. You can’t win a state championship in November or December or January. We’ve got to work up to it.

“And the kids have really done a great job of being focused and dialed in on that.”

Dargan Southard covers preps, recruiting, Iowa and UNI athletics for the Iowa City Press-Citizen, The Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.