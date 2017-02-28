No. 1 Regina pushes past Logan-Magnolia in state tournament opener

DES MOINES, Ia. — Class 2A’s top dog was stuck in a back-and-forth battle for the better part of three quarters, unable to fully shake free in its state tournament opener.

The Regals, though, took control late.

Despite leading by single digits for the entire first half and well into the third quarter, No. 1 Regina turned up the defensive pressure late and slowly wore down Logan-Magnolia, emerging with a 67-54 win in Monday’s 2A state tournament quarterfinal matchup at Wells Fargo Arena.

With the win, Regina (26-0) will face Western Christian (23-2) in Thursday’s semifinal at 1:30 p.m. The Wolfpack knocked off North Linn, 58-48, following the Regals’ victory.

“Everybody’s a little bit excited right after tipoff in the state tournament,” junior Mary Crompton said, “but I think that, overall, we collected our composure pretty quickly and played a really smart second quarter and second half.”

Sporting a 48-39 lead with 1 minute, 2 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Regina rolled up a 12-2 run to move ahead by double digits for good. After sophomore Alex Wiese did most of the early damage — she had 14 of her team-high 18 points in the first half — additional pieces arrived with late help.

Mary Crompton (15 points) and Sarah Lehman (14) spent extended periods of the first half planted on the bench with foul trouble, but that duo poured in 21 of their 29 combined points after the break.

Regina’s defense, meanwhile, locked in down the stretch, forcing nine second-half turnovers.

“I think we were just a little bit better in our press and just weren’t giving up a lot of easy baskets (in the second half),” Regals coach Jeff Wallace said. “They had 18 points in the first half off our press, so we’ve got to do a better job on that in making sure that we really lock that down. We switched to the zone, which I think was key because we were in foul trouble.

“And I think the kids did a good job with that.”

‘All-in:’ Jeff Wallace guiding seamless transition in Regina return

Kylan Straight kept Logan Magnolia afloat with a game-high 22 points on 8-for-11 shooting. Kenzie Cunard added 13.

But Wiese ripped through the Panthers early, missing just three of her nine first-half shots. That helped keep Logan-Magnolia just far enough away before the late push.

“We all just kind of sank in, and it was good,” Lehman said. “Now, we’re just ready for more.”

Dargan Southard covers preps, recruiting, Iowa and UNI athletics for the Iowa City Press-Citizen, The Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.

LOGAN-MAGNOLIA (54) — Straight 22, Cunard 13, Ettleman 9, Fender 8, Morrison 2. Also played — Deakins, King, O. Lapke, V. Lapke. Totals 54 21-43.

REGINA (67) — Wiese 18, Crompton 15, S. Lehman 14, A. Lehman 8, Gaarde 6, Dumont 5, Wallace 1. Also played — Dunn. Totals 67 24-39.

L-M 13 16 10 15—54

REGINA 19 17 16 15—67

3-point goals—L-M 4 (Cunard 2, Fender 2), R 7 (Crompton 2, Gaarde 2, A. Lehman 2, S. Lehman 1). Fouls—L-M 14, R 12. Fouled out—None. Technicals—None.