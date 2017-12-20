Riverdale still No. 1 but Rutgers Prep, North Central break into Super 25 girls basketball rankings

No. 1-ranked Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) improved to 11-0 to hold onto the top spot in the Super 25 girls basketball rankings.

The Warriors went 3-0 last week. Brinae Alexander had 17 points in a 59-38 win Tuesday vs. Homewood-Flossmoor (Flossmoor, Ill.) in the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix. Aislynn Hayes had 16 points in a 74-47 win Saturday vs. Daniel Boone (Gray) and Alexander had 16 points in a 69-44 defeat of Stewarts Creek (Smyrna) on Friday.

New No. 20 Rutgers Prep (Somerset, N.J.) improved to 2-0 as it took out then-No. 17 Franklin (Somerset) 47-44 on Tuesday as Leilani Correa had nine points.

New No. 25 North Central (Indianapolis) improved to 13-0 as Rikki Harris had 16 points in a 62-34 win Saturday at Mount Vernon (Fortville) and Savaya Brockington had 23 points in a 66-58 defeat of then-No. 9 Carmel on Friday.