No. 1 Riverdale (Tenn.) wins state title, along with seven other Super 25 girls basketball teams

It was a wild week for the Super 25 girls basketball rankings. Eight Super 25 girls basketball teams won state titles and there are five new teams after previously ranked teams fell in their state playoffs.

No. 1 Riverdale (Murfreesboro) went 3-0 on the week to win its state title, finishing 34-0. Anastasia Hayes had 33 points in a 66-59 defeat of Memphis Central (Memphis) in the Div. I AAA state championship, Brinae Alexander had 21 points in a 69-50 defeat of Houston (Germantown) in a I-AAA state semifinal and Hayes had 18 points in a 75-49 defeat of Morristown-Hamblen West (Morristown) in a I-AAA state quarterfinal.

The top-ranked new team is No. 21 Arbor Prep (Ypsilanti, Mich.), which improved to 25-0 as Rozhane Wells and Adrienne Anderson each had 13 points in a 59-26 defeat of Henry Ford (Dearborn) in a Class B regional final. Anderson also had 15 points in a 53-38 defeat of Ida in a regional semifinal.

The other new teams are No. 22 North Allegheny (Wexford, Pa.), which is still in its state playoffs, and three state champions: No. 23 McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.); No. 24 Fayetteville, Ark.; and Manasquan, N.J.

The other teams to win state titles last week: No. 7 Monacan (Richmond, Va.); No. 9 Grandview (Aurora, Colo.); No. 16 Olive Branch, Miss.; and No. 17 Rutgers Prep (Somerset, N.J.).

The five teams that fell out of the rankings with playoff losses: No. 9 Norcross, Ga; No. 16 Butler (Louisville); No. 18 King (Milwaukee); No. 20 South (Wichita); and No. 22 Southeast Raleigh (Raleigh, N.C.).