No. 1 Shawnee (Okla.) wraps up its season with third consecutive state title

Shawnee, Okla., the No. 1 team in the Super 25 baseball rankings, wrapped up its season with its third consecutive state title. Jake Taylor was the winning pitcher and went 4-for-5 with three RBI in a 12-7 defeat of Claremore for the state 5A championship.

The Wolves weren’t the only Super 25 team to win a state title last week. La Cueva (Albuquerque) moved up six spots to No. 12 after the Bears (28-1) won the New Mexico 6A title. Isaac Standridge went 4-for-4 with a triple and two RBI in a 10-4 defeat of Cleveland (Rio Rancho) for the Bears’ fifth title in the past 10 seasons.

PERFECT!! Back to back to back! 40-0 Class 5A Oklahoma State Champions Shawnee Wolves 12-7 over Claremore #loseyouself #EarnedNotGiven pic.twitter.com/MPZtQajlg9 — Shawnee Baseball (@shawneewolvesbb) May 13, 2017

There was a lot of upheaval in the rankings, with seven teams falling out with playoff losses. The highest ranked new team is undefeated Cathedral (Indianapolis) at No. 7. The Fighting Irish improved to 21-0 as Jared Poland went 2-for-3 in an 8-3 defeat of Heritage Christian (Indianapolis) to win the city title.

The other six new teams: No. 8 Eastlake (Chula Vista, Calif); No. 17 William Penn Charter (Philadelphia); No. 21 Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.); No. 23 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas); No. 24 Northwestern (Rock Hill, S.C.); and No. 25 St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.).

The teams that fell from the rankings: No. 2 West Monroe, La.; No. 6 Owasso, Okla.; No. 7 George Ranch (Richmond, Texas); No. 8 Parkview, (Lilburn, Ga.); No. 11 University (Fort Lauderdale); No. 12 Lamar (Houston); and No. 16 Boiling Springs (Spartanburg, S.C.).