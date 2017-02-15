No. 1 St John's Country Day wins sixth consecutive Florida girls soccer state title

St. John’s Country Day (Orange Park, Fla.) won its sixth consecutive Florida girls soccer state championship Wednesday with a 2-0 victory against Lakeland Christian in the Class 1A final.

Only St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale) has won more consecutive state titles with seven from 1993 to ’99.

The win was No. 44 in a row for the program and equaled a school record with 57 consecutive games without a loss.

St. John’s Country Day (25-0-0) is ranked No. 1 in the USA TODAY Sports/National Soccer Coaches Association of America Super 25 for winter girls soccer. The final rankings will be released after all states complete play.

“I really don’t think about [rankings],” coach Mike Pickett told Jacksonville.com. “Every one of these is different. This is a whole different team, and I’m so happy for our three seniors (Olivia Schultz, Sydney Monroe and Leighton Lyons) and proud of what they’ve done. They’ve all been with us a long time.”

St. John’s Country Day took the lead 1:20 into the game on an own goal by Lakeland Christian. Abbey Newton scored for St. John’s Country Day.

Cassidy Wasdin recorded the shutout, including stopping a late penalty kick.