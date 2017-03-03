No. 1 Tulsa Union girls soccer has 36-game winning streak snapped

Broken Arrow Varsity girls soccer upset the 2x state champion Union Varsity girls today in PK's, yayBA! @FOX23 pic.twitter.com/k6NSkQoiIY — Shari Wilkins (@Srmgmt) March 3, 2017

Defending Super 25 girls spring soccer champion Union (Tulsa) began the season ranked No. 1 in the USA TODAY Sports/National Soccer Coaches Association of America preseason rankings released this week.

But Union — winners of the last two state titles — had its 36-game winning streak snapped in the season opener Thursday against Broken Arrow.

The teams played to a scoreless tie in regulation before Broken Arrow won 5-4 on penalty kicks. Broken Arrow was among Union’s toughest foes during the winning streak as Union won 1-0 in overtime last season.

Union played Thursday without one of its top players, midfielder Taylor Malham. She was otherwise occupied for the Union girls basketball team, which lost 57-46 to Norman North in an area regional game as the playoffs continue.