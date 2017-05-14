No. 1 Wando boys soccer wins S.C. state title in nailbiter

Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.), the top-ranked team in the USA TODAY Sports/National Soccer Coaches Association of America Super 25 for spring boys soccer, got a goal from Charlie Marino in the 69th minute to defeat JL Mann (Greenville) 1-0 in the Class AAAAA state title game.

The victory was Wando’s seventh state championship, although the first in Class AAAAA, which was created last year as the state went from four classes to five.

The Patriots finish the season at 27-0 and again showed the stingy defense that has been a hallmark of their season. The Warriors shut out their final 11 opponents, including the five teams they beat in the playoffs.

“It just seemed like we never got into our game of linking passes,” Mann coach Brian Dender said. “We got involved in the physical part of it and tried to counterattack. The effort was there. Wando is so good, they forced us out of our game plan.”

Contributing: Greenville News