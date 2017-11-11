No. 11 Bingham (Utah) cruises past Herriman, 31-7, to book state final berth

Another year, another berth in a state title game for Utah power Bingham, the No. 11 team in the Super 25.
The Miners cruised to a controlled, one-sided Class 6A state semifinal victory against Herriman on Friday afternoon. The 31-7 final score belied just how dominant the Miners were.
After Herriman fought back to a 7-7 tie early in the first quarter the Miners defense stiffened while the Bingham offense took on a new ho-hum ball control style. It scored once more before halftime to take a 14-7 lead, then used a pair of touchdowns from junior running back Braedon Wissler to push away and earn yet another state championship game berth.
“We’re just focused in and just wanted to get our work done,” Bingham defensive back Tanner Merril told the Deseret News. “The semifinals is a big game, but it’s not what we’re aiming for, so this was just another stepping stone.”
The reward for Bingham’s dominant win? A final playoff game against Salt Lake City East, which the Miners crushed 48-17 earlier this year and, possibly, a Super 25 Top-10 spot in the final rankings depending on other results.