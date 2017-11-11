No. 11 Bingham (Utah) cruises past Herriman, 31-7, to book state final berth

Another year, another berth in a state title game for Utah power Bingham, the No. 11 team in the Super 25.

The Miners cruised to a controlled, one-sided Class 6A state semifinal victory against Herriman on Friday afternoon. The 31-7 final score belied just how dominant the Miners were.

After Herriman fought back to a 7-7 tie early in the first quarter the Miners defense stiffened while the Bingham offense took on a new ho-hum ball control style. It scored once more before halftime to take a 14-7 lead, then used a pair of touchdowns from junior running back Braedon Wissler to push away and earn yet another state championship game berth.

6A football semifinal: Bingham uses business-like approach to get by Herriman 31-7

By @BrandonCGurney https://t.co/u7kbEfuE2s pic.twitter.com/qRjcNmAjzO — Deseret News Sports (@desnewssports) November 11, 2017

“We’re just focused in and just wanted to get our work done,” Bingham defensive back Tanner Merril told the Deseret News. “The semifinals is a big game, but it’s not what we’re aiming for, so this was just another stepping stone.”

The reward for Bingham’s dominant win? A final playoff game against Salt Lake City East, which the Miners crushed 48-17 earlier this year and, possibly, a Super 25 Top-10 spot in the final rankings depending on other results.