No. 11 Bingham wins its second consecutive state title

Bingham’s offense wasn’t making much headway against East in the Utah 6A state championship on Friday, so Lolani Langi supplied his own offense.

With 7:37 to go in the third quarter, Langi, a junior linebacker for the Miners, scooped up an East (Salt Lake City) fumble and ran 47 yards to break open the game, won 27-14 by Bingham (South Jordan). It was the Miners’ second consecutive state championship as they won the 5A title last season, which was then the state’s division for the largest schools.

Bingham (13-0), the No. 11 team in the Super 25 rankings, only had 75 yards on offense in the first half, including only 14 on the ground, but still led 14-7 at intermission, thanks to junior running back Braedon Wissler.

His first touchdown run came on an 8-yard run with 2:35 to go in the first quarter that tied the score at 7-7. The second came 58 seconds before the half on a 5-yard run after a nice catch over the middle by Braydon Cosper.

Bingham’s other score came on a 2-yard run by Ryan Wood with 11:08 to go in the game.

Quarterback Ben Ford ran for a 2-yard touchdown on East’s first series for the Leopards’ only score of the first half. East’s sole second-half touchdown came on a 22-yard tipped touchdown pass from Nick Harris to Josh Nielson with 9:08 left in the game.

East (11-3), the reigning two-time 4A champion, finished the season with its only losses coming to No. 2 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) and the two losses to Bingham, including a regular-season 48-17 loss in the team’s second game of the season.