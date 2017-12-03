No. 12 Bishop Gorman finishes season with ninth straight Nevada Class 4A title

For the first time in four years there won’t be a national title at Bishop Gorman at the conclusion of the season. But there will be a title.

That’s it, that’s all. Bishop Gorman defeats Reed 48-7 to win its ninth consecutive Class 4A state championship. Outscored Nevada opponents 574-33 pic.twitter.com/5YeqKRoKuV — Justin Emerson (@J15Emerson) December 2, 2017

For the ninth straight season, Bishop Gorman captured the Nevada Class 4A state title, blowing out Reed by a final score of 48-7. The Gaels led 48-0 after three quarters and then went into autopilot for the final period, eventually yielding the only touchdown of the game for Reed from George Moreno.

That hardly took away any of gloss from Gorman’s latest triumph. This one was sparked by quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who rushed, passed and caught a touchdown. The dual-threat quarterback and UCLA commit was everywhere to help the Gaels finish the season on a 12-game winning streak after opening 1-2, falling to both top-ranked Mater Dei (Calif.) and Miami Central after starting with a blowout victory against Maryland power DeMatha Catholic.

This game was never in question, nor was it expected to be. Amod Cianelli, Brevin Jordan and Jalen Nailor all scored touchdowns for the Gaels, who led 14-0 after the first, 31-0 at halftime and then the aforementioned 48-point spread entering the final period. Nailor also had a touchdown pass on the trick play that accounted for Thompson-Robinson’s touchdown reception.

Congratulations to the 9 time state championships @BishopGormanFB! pic.twitter.com/cV1tuDEQ6o — Bishop Gorman HS (@BishopGormanHS) December 2, 2017

The victory is expected to be Gorman’s final victory in Class 4A, with state officials facing the prospect of creating a larger Class 5A that would go into effect for the 2018-19 season. If that does happen, the Gaels went out with another bang, even if it was expected.