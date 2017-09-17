No. 12 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) bounces back, rolls No. 6 De La Salle (Calif.)

Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), the three-time defending Super 25 football champions, broke a two-game losing streak with a convincing 34-7 victory against De La Salle (Concord, Calif.).

The Gaels scored 34 unanswered points after falling behind by a touchdown.

“We played Bishop Gorman football — tough, gritty, fast and tough,” tight end Brevin Jordan told the Las Vegas Sun. “The past two weeks we weren’t playing our game. We came out this week and played hard.”

Jordan finished with seven catches for 141 yards and a score.

Gorman, who entered the season winners of 54 consecutive games, won its opener over DeMatha (Md.) before losing back-to-back games against No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) and No. 7 Miami Central.