No. 13 Allen (Texas) rides hot start to spike Cedar Hill

Think they were ready for football season in the Lone Star State? Take a look at the scene as No. 13 Allen (Texas) hosted Cedar Hill on Friday night.

So you think your state does it better…please #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/xy9lEii0Iu — Kevin Casas (@TheKevinCasas) September 2, 2017

A year after its season fell short in the Class 6A Division I state semifinal, Allen came out like a team on a mission and held its ground in the second half for a season-opening, 23-8 triumph over fellow Texas stalwart Cedar Hill at Eagle Stadium.

Allen improved to 26-0 at the sparkling venue.

Allen junior quarterback Grant Tisdale (7-for-11, 107 yards, TD, INT) ran for a score and threw for another, and the Eagles’ defense did much of the rest.

Senior running back Brock Sturges (21 rushes, 116 yards, TD) got Allen on the board with a 3-yard touchdown run with 9:50 to play in the first quarter.

Allen's Brock Sturgess brings the season to life, 7-0 Allen over Cedar Hill pic.twitter.com/EX55yIdHJx — Kevin Casas (@TheKevinCasas) September 2, 2017

Just three minutes later, Tisdale found the end zone from 5 yards, and it was 14-0.

Cedar Hill shot itself in the proverbial foot with 5:22 to play in the second quarter, when a snap went through the end zone for the safety to make it 16-0.

Just two minutes later, Tisdale hit Jack Fee for an 18-yard score, and Brady Elsworth’s third PAT gave the Eagles an impressive 23-0 advantage into the break.

Cedar Hill got on the board with 10:16 to play when Shayne Lawrence hit Keenon Bell for a 3-yard TD, and the two-point conversion was good to make it 23-8.

But it was too little, too late in the debut of Cedar Hill coach Carlos Lynn. Lynn took over for Joey McGuire, who left Cedar Hill to become tight ends coach at Baylor under new Bears coach Matt Rhule

As for Allen, it aced its first big test.

The @alleneagles inflatable entry is up, and we're about 20 minutes from kickoff. #1 in state Allen v. #8 @CHLonghorns. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/X303UM06Jn — Matt Wixon (@mattwixon) September 2, 2017

The Eagles are back in action when they host interstate foe Evangel Christian (Shreveport, La.) next Friday.