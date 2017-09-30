USA Today Sports

No. 13 Grayson (Ga.) routs Birmingham power Ramsay to solidify Super 25 rise

It was a battle of the Rams, and it was the pride of Georgia that emerged victorious in a dominant, 42-16 way.

USA TODAY Super 25 No. 13 Grayson entered its face-off with Birmingham Ramsay with a head of steam, rushed out to a 14-0 first quarter lead, build to 28-2 heading into halftime and then pulled away with a 14-7 edge in the third quarter to emerge with a virtually unassailable 42-9 lead entering the final period.

Ramsay clawed back one final touchdown in the fourth, but by that point Grayson was mostly playing a group of reserves with the result a foregone conclusion.

Grayson’s defense was particularly tough against a previously impressive Ramsay offense which had scored at least three touchdowns in each prior encounter bar a Week 2 setback to Pinson Valley (Ala.).

At 4-1, Ramsay appeared to be the team’s biggest test before tough back-to-back matchups at archrival Archer (Ga.) and Newton (Ga.) in two weeks.

Instead, the Ramsay Rams proved to be little more than a minor speed bump as Grayson continues to stake its claim as a legitimate Super 25 top-10 program.

