No. 14 DeMatha's (Md.) second-half surge stops Friendship Collegiate

Jalen Johnson’s 57-yard touchdown run broke open a close game to give No. 14 DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) a 42-18 win Friday night over Friendship Collegiate (Washington, D.C.).

He Gone💨 (1) @DeMathaFootball extends their lead late in the 3rd. Final qtr coming up‼ TUNE IN LIVE ⬇ 🎥: https://t.co/8bUio2bol1 pic.twitter.com/x5kqHHyLvp — MonumentalSportsNet (@MonSportsNet) September 23, 2017

It was a tale of two halves as Friendship Collegiate led 18-14 at the half, but DeMatha’s defense took over after intermission.

The Knights (3-1) took a 6-0 lead over DeMatha (4-1) when quarterback Dyson Smith found wide receiver Deontay Demus Jr. for a 45-yard touchdown pass with 10:42 to go in the first quarter.

The Stags regained the lead at 7-6 when running back Myles Miree picked up a bad snap at the Friendship 10-yard line and ran it in around the left end. DeMatha stretched it to 14-6 when quarterback Tyler Lenhart found Jermaine Johnson for a 37-yard touchdown pass.

Josiah Crute’s 90-yard touchdown run cut DeMatha’s lead to 14-12 and moments later, Knights freshman running back JaQuan Blake put Friendship Collegiate up 18-14 with a 22-yard touchdown run.

DeMatha’s Detrick Washington Jr. put the Stags on top for good at 21-18 early in the third quarter on a 3-yard run. Johnson’s timely touchdown run followed a few moments later to give the Stags some breathing room.

DeMarcco Hellams scooped up a fumble and rumbled 80 yards to make it 35-14. Nick Cross’s interception set up the next score, a 5-yard touchdown run by Logan Neely that made it 42-18.

DeMatha won’t play until Oct. 6, when it hosts Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.). The Knights play next Friday at The Hun School (Princeton, N.J.).