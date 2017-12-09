No. 14 Katy blasts past Galena North Shore, 31-3, in Texas 6A quarterfinal

The Katy Tigers, one of Texas’ strongest traditional football programs, has twice fallen to Galena North Shore in the state playoffs, including in the 2016 Class 6A-Div. 1 third round. On Saturday they made sure it wasn’t going to happen a third time.

The No. 14-ranked Tigers jumped out to a 17-3 lead in the course of an overpowering first half, added a pair of third quarter touchdowns and then cruised through a scoreless fourth quarter in which a number of starters rested.

It was a whitewash throughout, and the Katy defense was the most clear reason why. The Tigers D held an impressive North Shore offense without a first down until midway through the second quarter while also forcing a fumble that became a touchdown shortly thereafter on an Austin Marshall pass to Jordan Patrick. That gave Katy a 10-0 lead in the first, and it didn’t get any better for North Shore from there.

Everything went right for Katy on Saturday, right on down to offensive pacing. The Tigers scored their first half touchdowns on Marshall passes before pounding away in the third quarter behind running back Deondrick Glass, who was responsible both of Katy’s second half scores.

For Katy, the next step in a return to a state title — the Tigers captured the crown in 2015 but fell short last year — is a state semifinal matchup with either Lake Travis or O’Connor, from the Austin-San Antonio region. Farther on the horizon is a potential season-changing matchup with No. 3 Allen in the state title game, if both make it that far.

The bottom line? Don’t pencil in that Super 25 national title for Mater Dei (Calif.) just yet. There’s plenty of football still to be played.