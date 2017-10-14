No. 14 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) cruises past crosstown foe Fort Lauderdale

Junior running back Daniel Carter scored four first-half touchdowns and No. 14 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) left little doubt after that in rolling past crosstown visitor Fort Lauderdale, 49-7.

Carter scored on the first play from scrimmage from 23 yards, then followed that up with TD runs of 37 and nine yards, as well as a five-yard TD reception.

The three-time defending state 7A champion Raiders (6-1) led 35-0 at halftime after allowing Fort Lauderdale minus-10 yards rushing on 22 first-half carries.

They also got a 20-yard punt block for a TD by Nikolas Bonitto. In the second half, Aquinas sophomore quarterback Derek Wingo found senior Elijah Moore for a 28-yard score, and Wingo also had a rushing TD.

The hosts also got some nifty plays in the return game, including this from Tavares Kelly. Louisville commit Trenell Troutman also had a big return.

Aquinas is at Boyd Anderson (Lauderdale Lakes, Fla.) next Friday night.