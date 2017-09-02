No. 16 Grayson (Ga.) takes hard-fought win over McEachern

Florida State commit Ronald Thompkins ran for 112 yards and his team’s only touchdown to lead No. 16 Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) to a 12-7 defeat of visiting McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.).

It was Military Appreciation Night at Grayson and, appropriately enough, defense put Grayson up early when linebacker Owen Pappoe blocked a McEachern punt out of the end zone for a safety.

The Rams made it 5-0 at the half on a 35-yard field goal by Will Van Pamelen.

Thompkins pushed the lead to 12-0 with a 5-yard touchdown run. A late rushing touchdown by McEachern cut the margin to 12-7, and the Indians were driving when Grayson’s defense knocked down a late Hail Mary pass.

Grayson leads the series 4-0, including a 16-13 win against McEachern last year on a field goal by Van Pamelen. The Rams (2-0) play John Curtis Christian (River Ridge, La.) next Saturday in Shreveport, La. The Indians (0-2) play host to Jonesboro on Friday.