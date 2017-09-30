No. 16 Judson (Texas) holds off rally from Steele for clutch 35-28 victory

It was a cakewalk for Converse (Texas) Judson until it wasn’t.

The No. 16 team in the USA TODAY Super 25, Judson jumped out to a 21-7 lead in the first half against traditional power Cibolo (Texas) Steele and extended the edge to 35-7 late in the third quarter as the game appeared to evolve into a whitewash. Then, suddenly, Steele woke up.

Steele vs Judson pic.twitter.com/QnFVl59rca — Texas HS Football (@texashsfootball) September 30, 2017

Steele scored a touchdown early in the fourth to cut the lead to 35-14. That was the score with 8:14 remaining when Steele mounted a late push, stiffening on defense and adding two more touchdowns to make the final score a nail-biting 35-28 as the Rockets held on to a game they seemed poised to blow open in the first half.

In fact, a Steele touchdown with 1:51 remaining actually gave the Knights a chance to mount a final, game-tying drive if they could grab an onside kick.

They couldn’t, and Judson escaped with a win that was far more dramatic than it was poised to be, and perhaps should have been.