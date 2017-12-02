No. 19 Katy rolls into regional final with shutout of Atascocita

HOUSTON — The Katy High School led all game and didn’t look back as they shut down the Humble Atascocita 44-0 Friday night at NRG Stadium.

Katy’s Tigers overcame a slow first quarter start as the Eagles fell into an early hole that they could not recover from.

Katy’s defense imposed its will early as cornerback KeSean Rowe intercepted his second pass in as many weeks. Although he wasn’t able to score like last week, he set up his offense with a short field and the Tigers struck first with a 27-yard field goal by Texas A&M commit Seth Small.

“It stems from the defensive line, ” said Rowe, who finished with an interception and forced fumble “They apply pressure and force bad throws, and we do our job.”

Head coach Gary Joseph echoed Rowe’s comments, complimenting the play of his defense. Katy will face Galena Park North Shore next Saturday

