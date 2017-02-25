No. 1-ranked Hartville building legacy with every game

First they set out to win a championship.

Now the Hartville Eagles want to build a legacy with lasting power.

In 2016, Hartville won the Missouri Class 2 state championship with a record of 29-4. It marked the first time Hartville had ever won a boys basketball state championship. The Eagles (24-5) won a fifth boys basketball district championship by beating Mansfield 53-42 Friday night at Sparta High School.

Senior Deric Jones led Hartville in scoring with 16 points.

“It never gets old. You never get over the feeling,” Jones said. “Just complete elation, there’s nothing better.”

For senior Dune Piper, success is more than being the defending state champion and the No. 1-ranked team in the Missouri coaches poll. He hopes he and his teammates leave a positive legacy behind when they graduate.

Piper, who played the Friday game with four stitches on his right cheek from an injury two games prior, wants all of the Eagles to be an example for the future.

“We’re just playing Hartville basketball. We play defense, we listen to our coach and we do what we should. Wins come when you do that,” Piper said.

Mansfield (22-7) jumped out to lead by as many as nine points in the first quarter, but Hartville answered with stingier defense and a stick-to-itiveness that gives the Eagles their identity.

“We’ve been playing together our whole lives, since kindergarten, so we know the look on each other’s faces, what it means. We know how to stick together and play as a team, and we knew we could pull it out if we did that,” Piper said.

Coach Brett Reed had a succinct assessment of Hartville’s slow start.

“Everything that could go wrong was, and luckily our defense got it stopped there in the second half,” Reed said.

Junior 6-foot-10 big man Cody Kelley spent much of the game working against Mansfield 6-foot-9 sophomore Dylan Caruso, who led the Lions with 15 points. Kelley stepped up with 14 points of his own.

“(Kelley) has shown flashes of playing like that throughout the year, and we needed him to have a big night and he did. He rose to the occasion,” Reed said.

No. 1 meets No. 2 when Hartville faces Thayer (26-3) in the Class 2 sectional playoffs. The game will take place Wednesday, March 1 at 6 p.m. at Mountain Grove High School. Thayer advanced to the sectional by beating Ellington, Neelyville and Naylor in the Class 2 District 3 tournament.

Reed hopes his team continues on into the playoffs, but feels his group of six seniors has accomplished a key goal already.

“If it all ended today, they’ve built a legacy and will be remembered as one of the best classes to ever come through our school district,” Reed said.

Boys basketball Class 2 District 4 championship game

Hartville 53, Mansfield 42

At Sparta

Mansfield 20-11-8-3—42

Hartville 13-13-13-14—53

Individual scoring

Mansfield— Dylan Caruso 15, Mason Roy 11, Jonah Williamson 6, Spencer Greene 6, Michael Tate 2, Payton Watterson 2

Hartville— Deric Jones 16, Cody Kelley 14, Jace Keith 14, Dune Piper 6, Wyatt Ward 3