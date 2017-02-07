Five-star 2019 recruit Charles Bassey throws down self-assisting, off-the-backboard slam

Sophomore Charles Bassey unintentionally made headlines for all the wrong reasons earlier this season when he was banned from competing for his St. Anthony Catholic squad due to an investigation by the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools.

That hasn’t kept him from playing on the AAU circuit with Yes II Success, which has yielded highlights like this:

That’s Bassey taking the ball on the perimeter, launching an assist to himself off the backboard and flushing home an outrageous slam dunk. In fact, outrageous may not be a strong enough adjective.

Yes II Success is a more essential part of Bassey’s training than ever before due to the decision that has barred him from the court at St. Anthony. If he keeps turning out highlights like this, few may even remember he spent his sophomore season off the court.