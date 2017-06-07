No. 2 Archbishop McCarthy wins another state title, five new teams enter Super 25 baseball rankings

Archbishop McCarthy (Southwest Ranches, Fla.), the preseason No. 1 team in the Super 25 baseball rankings, finished its season with its third consecutive state title.

The Mavericks held onto the No. 2 spot in the current rankings as Johnny Leone scattered six hits over six innings in a 5-1 defeat of Jesuit (Tampa) for the Mavericks’ third consecutive 6A state title. Adan Fernandez went 1-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI in a 5-3 defeat of then-No. 14 Mosley (Lynn Haven) in a state 6A semifinal.

Shawnee (Okla.) stayed No. 1.

El Toro (Lake Forest, Calif.) is the highest-ranked new team in the Super 25 at No. 13. Jake Jackson threw a three-hitter in a 4-0 defeat of Corona in the CIF Southern Section Division I championship. Erik Tolman threw a two-hitter in a 3-0 defeat of Mater Dei (Santa Ana) in the Div. I semifinal.

The other new teams: No. 17 Deer Park, Texas; No. 29 Timber Creek (Orlando); No. 22 Delbarton (Morristown, N.J.) and No. 23 Etiwanda, Calif. Of that group, Timber Creek and Etiwanda won state championships last week.

Five teams fell out with playoff losses: No. 11 Hiland (Berlin, Ohio; No. 19 O’Fallon, Ill.; No. 20 Martin (Arlington, Texas); No. 23 St. Joseph (Montvale, N.J.); and No. 25 Fort Bend Travis (Richmond, Texas).