No. 2 Buchanan (Calif.) beats No. 9 Clovis in epic Super 25 wrestling showdown

The rivalry between Clovis (Fresno) and Buchanan (Clovis, Calif.) runs deep.

The schools are separated by five miles. They are among the top wrestling programs in the nation. Buchanan is No. 2 in this week’s USA TODAY High School Sports/National High School Coaches Association Super 25 and Clovis is No. 9.

In an highly anticipated league meet Thursday night, 27-25, in before more than 2,700 fans, according to the Fresno Bee. The schools also upped the ante for the showdown with team mascot tunnels and wrestlers entering to pyro, music and smoke.

“Event wise, it was awesome,” Buchanan coach Troy Tirapelle told the Fresno Bee. “It was amazing for the sport of wrestling and sports in the Central Valley in general. Wrestling wise, not stellar. We looked flat. I think we opened the door for (Clovis) to think they are closer than they should be.”

With the win, Buchanan extended its advantage to 14-10 in a series that dates to 1994. That makes it two in row for Buchanan, which ended Clovis’ 91-match winning streak against California opponents that spanned eight year.

The opportunity was there for Clovis to win in the final match of the night, but it needed a pin from Michael Portillo at 132 pounds. Portillo earned the 3-1 decision after taking the lead with 10 seconds remaining, but could not score the pin.