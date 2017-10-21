No. 2 IMG Academy (Fla.) goes west, throttles East (Salt Lake City)

No. 2 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) made the long trip to the Beehive State for Friday night’s matchup at East (Salt Lake City, Utah).

After shaking off some early cobwebs, the Ascenders found their stride in a 43-19 romp on a cold night in Salt Lake City.

The Ascenders (6-0) showed some early road weariness against the two-time defending Utah state champions, trailing 19-15 with 3:25 to play in the first half.

A 28-yard TD pass from IMG quarterback Zack Annexstad to Brian Hightower with 0:52 to play in the half put the Ascenders ahead 22-19, and they didn’t look back. The Ascenders outscored the Leopards (8-2) by a 21-0 margin after the break to come away with the convincing victory.

Next up for IMG is another interstate trip when it visits Hoover (Ala.) on Nov. 3.