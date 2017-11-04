No. 2 IMG Academy (Fla.) survives test at Hoover (Ala.)

The Ascenders are in the victory formation. The final is IMG 32, Hoover 21! #EverythingIsEarned pic.twitter.com/449uQV1xrz — IMG Academy Football (@IMGAFootball) November 4, 2017

No. 2 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) faced one of its toughest tests of the season when it visited Hoover (Ala.) Friday night. After jumping out to a big lead, the Ascenders were able to hang on against the resilient hosts in a 32-21 victory.

IMG improved to 7-0 with the victory.

Five-star running back Noah Cain capped the Ascenders’ opening drive with a 15-yard TD run, and it was 6-0 after a missed PAT. A field goal late in the first quarter made it 9-0.

Late in the first half, Michigan commit and IMG junior linebacker Charles Thomas intercepted a pass and went 70 yards to the Hoover 3 yard line. Running back Trey Sanders, a 2019 Alabama commit, found the end zone on the next play, and the PAT made it 16-0.

Crimson Tide fans got a firsthand look at #ALabama RB commit Trey Sanders of IMG Academy taking on Hoover. pic.twitter.com/Hdhg2PIixM — Kyle Burger WVTM (@KyleWVTM13) November 4, 2017

A 38-yard TD pass from IMG quarterback Zack Annexstad (a Minnesota commit) to Jermaine Burton a couple minutes later made it 23-0, and that score held until halftime. IMG had outgained the host Buccaneers 261-84 in the first half.

Hoover didn’t go down without a fight, though. George Pickens, an Auburn commit, made four catches on a drive midway through the third quarter, the fourth being a 2-yard TD reception to cut the deficit to 23-7.

After Brendan Radley-Hiles returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards, though, Sanders plunged in for the score that increased the lead to 30-7.

IMG Academy 30, Hoover 7 8:09 3rd quarter. Trey Sanders on a 4-yard TD for IMG. pic.twitter.com/2YE5nKGfpz — Alabama7AFootball (@AL7AFootball) November 4, 2017

Hoover cut the lead to 32-21 with 4:12 to play, but that was as close as the Bucs got.

The Ascenders host Bishop Sullivan Catholic (Virginia Beach, Va.) next Saturday.