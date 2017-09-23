No. 2 IMG Academy (Fla.) takes down No. 5 Miami Central

BRADENTON, Fla. – Alabama recruit Trey Sanders doesn’t much care for five-yard runs.

Sanders, a 6-1, 205-pound junior for host IMG Academy, prefers to go 65 yards … or more, a feat he has accomplished four times in just three games this season.

That fourth long-gainer occurred on Friday night, when his Ascenders, second in the Super 25 football rankings, rallied to defeat No. 5 Miami Central 24-15.

Trailing 15-10 with 5:53 remaining in the game, Sanders broke free around left end, stepping back before sprinting forward for 65 yards and the game-winning touchdown.

“Trey got here last year as a sophomore, and people labeled him an athlete,” IMG coach Kevin Wright said of Sanders, who is from Port St. Joe, Florida. “We played him at safety, and he was injured for the first half of the year.

“In the first game we used him at running back, he ran for 210 yards against Long Beach Poly (Long Beach, California), and he had a couple of runs over 60 yards.”

That trend has continued this year. Besides Friday’s back-breaking run, Sanders had an 89-yarder in the season-opener at Chandler (Ariz.). In IMG’s second game, Sanders had two runs longer than 70 yards at San Diego versus Centennial Cathedral.

On Friday, IMG appeared headed for a defeat. The Ascenders hadn’t played in 20 days, and Central (3-1), which hadn’t played in two weeks – both due to Hurricane Irma – seemingly had the game locked up.

But then Sanders got loose.

“He’s a home run hitter,” Wright said in comments made before Friday’s game. “He gets stronger as the game goes on. Half of his long runs are in the fourth quarter.

“When he gets a crease, he can take it to the house.”

After two plays in Friday’s game, lightning delayed the next snap for 109 minutes.

Once play resumed, IMG lost star left tackle Daniel Faalele to an injury, apparently to his right ankle.

In addition, IMG quarterback Artur Sitkowski, a Miami Hurricanes recruit and the No. 5 pro-style passer in the nation, was benched in the second quarter after suffering his second interception. He completed just 5-of-13 passes for 10 yards.

Meanwhile, Central, which had knocked off No. 7 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) two weeks ago in Las Vegas, got a 22-yard touchdown run by James Cook, the highly-rated running back whose brother Dalvin Cook plays his same position for the Minnesota Vikings.

But a punt block – IMG’s second of the game – started to turn the tide. And Sanders, who is headed to play for the Crimson Tide, rode that momentum.

As Wright said, Sanders “took it to the house”, and IMG, in its home opener, emerged victorious.